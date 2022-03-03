Bad Bunny will make his film debut with Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock and other Hollywood actors | People | Entertainment

Action movie Bullet Train He presented his first trailer this Wednesday, in which the reggaeton player appears bad bunny fighting against Brad Pitt aboard a high-speed train in Japan.

In the powerful cast of Bullet Train also figure Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry.

The film will be released on July 15, 2022 and is directed by David Leitch, an expert in action movies thanks to titles like Atomic Blonde (2017), Dead Pool 2 (2018) or Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019).

The plot of the film is based on a trip aboard a bullet train that travels through Japan without stopping and in which several of the most dangerous murderers in the world travel.

Bullet Train It is one of the projects that Bad Bunny has chosen for his leap into acting.

The Puerto Rican singer was seen with a cameo in F9 (2021) and appeared in the series Narcos: Mexico.

On the big screen he will also star in the film American Sole, in which he will also be part of the production team together with the American comedian kevin hart and the basketball player Chris-Paul.

But the cinema has not diminished the musical activity of Bad Bunny, who has released three albums in less than two years and was crowned the most listened to artist in the world on Spotify during 2021. (AND)