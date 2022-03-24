Bad Bunny will rent his famous trailer on Airbnb

Puerto Rican reggaeton fans bad bunny they will be able to stay in the artist’s famous trailer in April, after the last stop of his concert tour in Miami.

The singer will open the trailer doors for three individual overnight stays on April 6, 7, and 8. Stays will only be for two guests at $91 per night, in reference to their record 9.1 billion streams on Spotify during 2021.

Guests will have the opportunity to experience a space that explores Bad Bunny’s past, present and future. The stay includes VIP tickets to his performance in Miami and a virtual greeting from Bad Bunny himself upon arrival.. Travel and accommodation are not included in the package.

They will also enjoy a sample of the Puerto Rican culture of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the artist’s first name, and his family roots, including a cuisine inspired by Puerto Rico. Likewise, they will have a photo session with the trailer to live out superstar fantasies, a sound system to play Bad Bunny’s best songs, as well as a tour of Bad Bunny’s favorite places in Miami.

The trailer space was designed by West Coast Customs. (Supplied)

Bad Bunny fans will be able to request a reservation for this stay starting Tuesday, March 29 at 11:00 a.m.Central Mexico time, on the Airbnb website.

“Being on tour has reconnected me with my fans and the energy they give me during every show in every city we visit is incredible”said the artist in a press release. “I hope that by hosting them in my trailer I can give them the opportunity to feel like they are on tour with me. This trailer has played such an important role in the concept of my tour and my latest album, that I want to share this unique experience with them.”

The space, which was designed by West Coast Customs, features chrome flames, grille, custom lights and all leather interiors. It’s inspired by the starring role trailers have played in Bad Bunny’s musical success, including one on the cover of his latest album and another that takes center stage during the opening sequence at his tour shows.

It will also offer an inside look at a deeply personal space for the artist, inspired by some of his most popular music videos, including a bedroom decorated with floral motifs such as “Yo Perreo Sola” and other spaces with references to the songs “La Noche de Anoche ,” and “If I See Your Mom.”

With this initiative, Bad Bunny joined other stars who have rented properties on Airbnb. For example, the also Puerto Rican reggaeton player Daddy Yankee rented in November 2021 one of his residences in Puerto Rico, located in Luquillo.