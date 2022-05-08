Bad Bunny winks at RD with mambo and phrases in a “A summer without you”

After two years without releasing a new album, this May 6 Bad Bunny returned to the party with the publication of “Un Verano sin ti”, an album that has with a repertoire of 23 songs with a Caribbean atmosphere and very varied rhythms, including dembow.

He also known as “The Bad Rabbit” chose Dominican soil to perform some of the songs on his new album, according to the publication he made “Patience”, one of the Puerto Rican producers, who published a sequence of photos of the creation process and placed the Dominican Republic in the ‘post’ location.

Likewise, in more than one song the Puerto Rican used Dominican rhythms such as the dembow and the mambo, in the songs “Titi I wonder” and “After the beach” respectively, in the same way he highlighted that he would go to the Dominican Republic in the song “El apagón”; she used the phrase “How rich is it in Quisqueya”, in the song “Teach me to dance”.

Just hours after publication, the interpreter of “Callaita” has achieved millions of visits on all music platforms, and criticism through all social networks have been in his favor.

Such is the case of Billboard, which he recognized on his Instagram account reggaeton’s workbut also many users from different networks have extolled the new musical themes.

This new album comes after the Puerto Rican artist finished his tour “El Último Tour Del Mundo” in the United States, and before the start of his next “World’s Hottest Tour”.

Collaborations in “A summer without you”

“A Summer Without You” includes songs from the urban artists Rauw Alejandro and Jhay Cortez, Tony Dize, Chencho Corleone, the group The Marias, Buscabulla and Colombians Bomba Estéreo.

With reference to Rauw, the collaboration was “Party”, Jhay Cortez participated with “Rabbit Bad” in the song “Tarot”, Tony Dize in “La Corriente”, Chencho Corleone collaborated in “Me porto bonito”, The Marías with “Otro Sunset”, Buscabulla and Colombians Bomba Estéreo in “Andrea” and “Ojitos Lindos”, respectively.

all 23 songs

moscow mule

After the beach

I behave pretty

Titi I wonder

A while

I am not jealous

Tarot

fridge

The current

Effect

Party

Downpour

Teach me to dance

Pretty eyes

two thousand 16

The blackout

another sunset

A coconut

Andrea

I went on vacations

a summer without you

August

Callaita