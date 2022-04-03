Bad Bunny wins a Grammy for “The Last Tour of the World”

Las Vegas- Puerto Rican singer bad bunny won the award grammys for the Best Urban Music Album thanks to “The Last Tour of the World”, thus surpassing Karol G, J Balvin, Rauw Alejandro and Kali Uchis in the 64th edition of these awards that the Recording Academy delivers in Las Vegas. The award was announced before the start of the television broadcast of the ceremony.

Last year, Bad Bunny won his first Grammy, in this same category, for the production “YHLQMDLG”. The natural urban artist from Vega Baja also has five awards Latin Grammy.

Precisely tonight Bad Bunny concludes the concert tour “The Last Tour of the World” at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. On August 5, he will start his new world concert tour, entitled “Bad Bunny’s Hottest World Tour”, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. This tour will take him to perform in more cities in the United States, as well as in the Dominican Republic, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico, where he will conclude this tour with two performances, on December 9 and 10, at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, which has a capacity for 90,000 people.

The other Puerto Rican nominees are left without a prize

In the same way as the Grammy award that Bad Bunny won, the other categories corresponding to Latin music were announced about an hour before the start of the television broadcast of the gala, the other categories.

In that sense. In the Best Latin Tropical Album category, “Salswing!” by Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado and Orchestra. For this prize competed Gilberto Santa Rosa with “Colleagues” and The Great Combo of Puerto Rico with “In Quarantine”. Similarly, in the Latin Jazz Album category, “Mirror Mirror” by Eliane Elías with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés won. Puerto Rican saxophonist Miguel Zenon Together with the Venezuelan pianist Luis Perdomo, they aspired to this award for “El arte del bolero”. Raww Alexander was nominated in the same category as Bad Bunny.