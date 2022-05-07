Bad Bunny’s “basic English” draws ridicule; there are already memes of his new album

The “spanglish” that Bad Bunny spoke during an interview on the red carpet of the MET Gala 2022, unleashes ridicule on social networks and they continue to flood him with memes due to the controversy caused by his outfit.

Social network users have viralized an interview in English that they did to the singer of songs such as “Safaera”, “Yonaguni”, “You don’t know me”, “DÁKITI”, among others, where they ask simple questions and limit themselves to answer the basics.

In the video it can be seen that the so-called “Bad Rabbit” removed from the sentence answers in Spanish instinctively and then tries to translate his answer into English and in other questions he only repeats what the reporter tells him with a smile.

Immediately the criticism of several Internet users began because they say, he only “half chews English”, others identify with him because of his basic English and his fans defend him alluding that at least he made an effort and makes himself understood.

Previously, the interpreter had spoken about not following the standards imposed by the American music industry and assured that he would never sing in English.

“Perhaps it was necessary and they opened doors to this Latin boom, but that moment is over for me. I am very proud to reach the level where we are speaking in Spanish, and not only in Spanish, but in the Spanish that we speak in Puerto Rico. Without changing the accent, we have to break the idea that the gringos are gods, “said the reggaeton player in an interview.

Bad Bunny is also king… of memes

The wardrobe worn by the singer at the last MET Gala did not go unnoticed, and in his first appearance at the prestigious fashion event he wore a kind of beige dress with shoulder pads, with a headdress in his hair that pretended to be royalty, the which immediately unleashed memes on the networks.

On the other hand, the Puerto Rican, the most listened to artist on music platforms, premiered this Friday his album “A summer without you”, which he describes as “the happiest” he has done in his career and that after his departure the public It has also already unleashed memes for and against material that mixes various musical genres beyond reggaeton.