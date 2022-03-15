Bad Bunny’s double is Dominican and lives in NYC

The double of Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is Dominican and lives in New York. Her name is Alexis Ventura, she is 26 years old, and already has more than 600 thousand followers on her TikTok account.

“The craziest thing that has happened to me is that people fall on me, thinking that I really am Bad Bunny, people ask me for photos and hug me,” he said. Dominican in an interview for the Primer Impacto program.

The young man said that in order to personify the “bad rabbit”, he spends hours watching his videos, imitating his poses, and his style.

“I see his features and how he handles himself, it is difficult to imitate him because Bad Bunny always changes his look, he is a very versatile artist,” said Ventura. “For me it’s a little difficult to invest in clothes, to always change, because he always has a different look, and I don’t know what he’s going to go out with,” she said.

The Dominican He works in a restaurant in Upper Manhattan, and says that one day he dreams of meeting Bad Bunny in person or having the opportunity to attend some of his concerts, which he has never had the chance to attend.

In his TikTok account, the Dominican It has managed to reach up to five million impressions, and thousands of comments.