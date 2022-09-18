Bad Bunny’s “El Apagón” ignites social complaints in Puerto Rico

Santo Domingo, DR.

Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, released this Friday the “official video” of “El Apagón” one of the songs that is part of his new album “Un Verano sin ti”.

With a duration of more than 22 minutes and entitled “The Blackout – People Live Here”, the artist shows how different private companies and wealthy people have bought buildings, schools; they have taken over Puerto Rico’s beaches and energy system.

“I hope that in PR they can see it before the power goes out,” andThe bad rabbit wrote this Friday in an Instagram story.

“El Apagón” tells various stories, including that of a Dominican, Maricusa Hernández, who has lived on that island for years.

Maricusa, 68, was evicted from a building in Santurce, where she lived for 26 years, because her home was sold to a company that buys and sells properties. The woman was given 30 days to leave the place.

The video also shows stories, with different protagonists of residents in Puerta de Tierraother places in Puerto Rico, where communities have had to come together to prevent their homes, schools and childhood stories from being snatched away by the real estate boom.

These sales of according to the report “People live here” by Bianca Graulau and that is found in the “official video” of `El Apagón`, is made under the protection of Law 22 (now part of Law 60) that allows foreigners not to pay certain taxes when they move to Puerto Rico for earnings from stocks, cryptocurrencies and real estate.

Other complaints are how access to El Dorado beach has been restricted. In Puerto Rico all beaches are considered public.

All this with the approval of the politicians of Puerto Rico.

And since it is the video for “El Apagón”, the artist begins by showing how in 2021 a private company assumed control of the electricity transmission and distribution operations on that island.