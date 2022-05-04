Bad Bunny’s look with which he debuted at the gala

The arrival of bad bunny to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York It was one of the great surprises of the night, since the attendance of the Puerto Rican who arrived shortly before the celebrity stage on the pink carpet ended was not contemplated. As is common in Benito Martinezhis real name, made a grand entrance with a look who captured all eyes thanks to the extravagant way in which he approached the theme.

The attire from bad bunny caused controversy and various reactions, as there are those who believe that the interpreter performed exceptionally, while others think that, to have been his first presentation, he could have done better. In De Última we show you the look from bad bunny on the MET Gala 2022.

Bad Bunny and his look for the MET Gala 2022

Let us remember that the topic central was Gilded Glamour, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”, or a review of the history of the fashion American, a theme that continues the annual exhibition that the Dress Institute performs, which is benefited by the donations that the Costume Institute Gala collects during the most glamorous night of the year.

bad bunny arrived with a flashy look signed by BurberryHouse of fashion which made a subtle reference to the trench coat that over the years has prevailed as one of the brand’s most acclaimed garments.

the inspiration of Benito Martinez and her team of stylists for the MET Gala 2022 It was based on the elegance and sophistication in men’s clothing that prevailed during the late 1890s and early 1900s, where the label was an essential requirement for any occasion.

This garment that composed the attire from bad bunny It was made in extra long height, which completely covered the body of the most listened to singer in the world, according to various streaming platforms. The main color in the whole look it was khaki, the emblematic color of trench coats; as well as a pair of puffed shoulders and sleeves with fitted cuffs.

Throughout this reinterpretation of the silhouettes, it had a traditional collar and some buttons, while a ribbon was added at the waist that allowed Benedict adjust the garment if necessary. Beneath it, an almost imperceptible pastel linen shirt and a neatly knotted black tie stood out.

The performer’s footwear Yonaguni It was also a key part of the lookbeing a pair of elegant loafers that used to be worn during those years, and refer to the sartorial style of men at that time remembered with nostalgia by lovers of the fashion.



Photo: AP

Bad Bunny’s hairstyle at the MET Gala 2022 that drove the internet crazy

What better way to represent the elegance and essence of the golden years of the fashion American that with a tiara, an accessory that predominated at night and that we saw in personalities such as Anna Wintour Y Blake Livelywho took the applause for her amazing dress inspired by the Statue of Liberty.

For its part, bad bunny He decided to be faithful to his personality, which stands out for not following rules, but imposing them, and chose to resort to a totally different hairstyle. Fixed with a couple of waves on the sides that fell on his forehead. Benito Martinez She added a kind of high bun on her head, which was most likely achieved thanks to a toupee.

About this extravagant hairstyle, bad bunny She wore a tiara with gold and pearl applications, which formed a headdress on her head that stood out for the tone and combined with the pair of rings she wore as accessories. Finally, a pair of glasses or contact lenses with circular lenses finished creating a look with clear references and inspiration taken up with the current context of the fashion.



Photo: AP

With this look, bad bunny starts at the Met Galaleaving everyone stunned by his surprise arrival and raising expectations about what his outfit will be like for the 2023 edition, because although it seems incredible, the countdown to that night has already begun.

