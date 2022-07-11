Bad Bunny’s movie with Brad Pitt. When is it released and where to see it?

This will not be the first time that the Puerto Rican Benito Martínez, known worldwide as Bad Bunny, is part of the cast of a movie, even Sony Pictures had confirmed his participation in “The Dead”, the long-awaited film of the Marvel villain.

Now, this 2022 comes the new action thriller, Bullet Train, directed by the renowned David Leitch, who was also the director of Deadpool 2 and other cinematographic successes.

The film takes place on a Japanese bullet train where Ladybug, played by Brad Pitt, must do a job that appears to be simple but results in an almost impossible mission, with different deadly adversaries from all over the world, all of whom are connected by the same Objective: retrieve a briefcase.

One of the enemies that Brad Pitt will have to face is the well-known singer Bad Bunny, who gives life to another of the murderers on board the train.

Learn more about the cast of Bullet Train

The protagonist of the film will be Brad Pitt, but he will be accompanied by other great actors of the medium, such as Joey King, Zazie Beetz, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Masi Oka and Hiroyuki Sanada and Sandra Bullock. , in one of his last performances before declaring his professional break due to ‘Burnout’ syndrome.

Bad Bunny’s participation in Bullet Train not only opens the doors to the big screen, but it is also certain that all his fans will be the first to buy tickets to see the premiere in theaters.

Lady Gaga would also participate in Bullet Train, but was replaced

David Leitch confirmed that Lady Gaga would also be part of the main cast in the film, and although they had advanced talks about it, the director had to rule out her participation because the actress was also preparing her role for the film. House of Gucci.

The problem was that this preparation was consuming more time than expected, so he had a very tight schedule to represent both roles. Therefore, David Leitch took the second option from him, which in this case was Sandra Bullock.

Bullet Train: where to see it and when it opens

Although it has gone through different date changes throughout the year, Sony Pictures has confirmed the premiere of the long-awaited film for August 5, 2022.

So far, viewers will only be able to enjoy Bullet Train on movie screens as no platform has been revealed. streaming responsible for issuing it, nor a date for the premiere in some of these media.

