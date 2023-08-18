Bad Bunny’s ‘Where She Goes’ Reaches No. 1 on Latin Airplay – Billboard

Courtesy Photo

Bad Bunny scored his 26th top 10 hit on the Latin Airplay chart a week later. bill board With “Where She Goes”, the Puerto Rican finds a new breakthrough chart The song reached the top of the rankings on 12 August.

According to Luminet, “Where She Goes” climbed up to number 2 on the overall Latino airplay chart with 9.22 million audience impressions received in the week ending August 3, a 2% increase from the previous week.

With “Where She Goes”, Benito achieved his 22nd No. 1 and became the seventh overall artist with the most number ones on Latin Airplay. In addition, he is tied for fifth with Maluma and Wisin from the start. chart In 1994. Here’s a summary:

35, J Balvin

22, Enrique Iglesias

32, Ozuna

28, daddy yankee

22, Bad Bunny

22, Maluma

22, Vizin

“Where She Goes” took the lead a month after Bad Bunny’s “Un X100to” as Grupo Frontera ended its six-week reign (list date July 8). The track topped Latin airplay in its third week, becoming Bad Bunny’s fastest trip to the top spot among 22 No. 1s.

Latin Airplay is one of nine lists in which “Where She Goes” reached the top 10. chart, peaked at number 1 on the Billboard Global 200, Latin Digital Song Sales, and Latin Rhythm Airplay; No. 2 on Hot Latin Songs; Number 3 in Global Exclusives. US, Streaming Songs and Latin Streaming Songs; and No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Fade and Sean Paul together in the top 10: Elsewhere in Latin airplay, Fade and Sean Paul added new top 10 hits as “Nina Bonita” went 11–4.

The song took home Greatest Gainer honors with a 36% increase in audience impressions to 8.6 million during the same tracking period.

Following Ozuna and Franco’s “Arhbo (Music from the FIFA World Cup Quarter 2022)”, “Nina Bonita” became the first artist to record primarily in a language other than Spanish to reach the top 10 on Latin airplay in 2023. The second is cooperation. – Congolese artist Jimes will dominate for three weeks and spend six weeks in the top 10 between the end of 2022 and 2023.