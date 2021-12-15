One thing we love to do during this holiday season is eat. We feel “justified” by the fact that it is a holiday, so it is likely that we will overdo the bad diet. In fact, if we consume too much fat, the consequence could be an increase in bad cholesterol.

What we recommend is to keep a diet rich in fats and sugars at bay, but above all to go to your doctor for a consultation, especially if you already suffer from hypercholesterolemia. As we all know, a healthy and balanced nutritional plan is what our body needs to function well, accompanied by physical activity. For example, not only artichokes, but also this winter vegetable would be good for heart and bone health.

And it is these two factors that determine the lowering of bad cholesterol in the blood, and in addition to statins, these foods could also reduce it and science says so. From food, our body absorbs mineral salts and vitamins essential for the proper functioning of the body, including a particular vitamin that would help reduce cholesterol.

Omega 3 or vitamin F

Vitamin F, better known as omega 3, is nothing more than a “good” and essential fatty acid, in the sense that it is essential to the body but is not produced by the body, so it is necessary to introduce it through food.

Omega 3, as anticipated, would help keep bad cholesterol down but acid sweating and bad breath could be the effects of overuse of this vitamin. This is supported by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, which suggests other side effects due to an excessive amount of omega 3.

In addition to acid sweating, therefore particularly bad odor, and halitosis, other possible effects can be gastrointestinal problems and headaches.

Furthermore, the ISS also suggests that a diet rich in omega 3 or the intake of supplements of this vitamin would interfere with anticoagulant drugs. Since these drugs help to make the blood thin also to avoid the formation of thrombi, omega 3 would interfere in a negative way as it could create bleeding.

In fact, it is recommended to stop taking supplements and to reduce the diet rich in omega 3 if you are taking anticoagulant drugs. In any case, the doctor’s opinion is undisputed. And for these reasons it would be advisable to consult it for a more detailed evaluation, as well as before consuming food and supplements. The doctor, in fact, based on the anamnesis of each patient will be able to indicate the correct diet. As well as the evaluation of omega 3 integration or not, also considering any drug therapies.

