bad day for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana

Ten days ago the cryptocurrency market saw Bitcoin and Ethereum drop by more than 10%, but still reaching interesting shares. On today’s day of Black Friday 2021, however, the color is even more red: i drops are always 10%, but the exchange rates are already low compared to the latest records.

From the period of historical highs, we have therefore passed to a red wall, as shown by the data collected by CoinDesk. At the time of writing, Bitcoin fell 8.63% to be exact, losing $ 5,124.62 from yesterday and touching share about 54,245 Dollars at the exchange rate. The fall was recorded today, around 09:00 Italian time, and did not give concrete signs of regrowth until this late afternoon.

Also Ethereum is not in such an encouraging situation, given the decrease of 9.90% compared to the previous day and the exchange value of 4,051.88 Dollars. For Solana, we are talking about a 10.81% decline, despite a significant regrowth around 15:45 today, November 26, 2021. XRP or Ripple is instead trading at 0.945778 Dollars, after a decline of 10.66% . Finally, Shiba Inu drops by 12.39% to the value of 0.000038 Dollars.

The cryptocurrency market as a whole has seen the worst collapse for Skale or SKL, which fell to 0.331998 Dollars, or -14.55% compared to yesterday. Only six cryptocurrencies are growing, with Storj rising by 29.51% compared to yesterday but similarly signals a gradual decline. Obviously these data could change suddenly over the next few hours, both positive and negative, so this is only a note of the daily trend.

Meanwhile, Japanese banks are thinking about the digitization of the yen to launch a stablecoin based on the national currency.