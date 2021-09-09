Bad episode for Jack Nicholson: shocked fans

Hollywood actor Jack Nicholson spoke of a bad episode from his past that he is deeply ashamed of today: let’s find out what happened to him.

This evening, Thursday 27 May, the film will be broadcast on La5 Anything could happen, by director Nancy Meyers. The film is about an unscrupulous New York businessman never married and that he only dated women much younger than him. The twist, however, comes when he meets Erica, which, slowly, will upset his life making him understand all his past mistakes. The film features a stellar cast: Keanu Reeves, Diane Keaton and the great Jack Nicholson.

Jack is among the most important actors in the history of world cinema: in fact, it has even won three Oscars. He won two statuettes in the category of Best Leading Actor and one for Best Supporting Actor. This places Nicholson on the list of actors who have won this highly coveted award multiple times. Although his career is studded with successes, Jack, in the past, he experienced special moments as he himself told. Let’s find out what happened to him.

READ ALSO>>> Margot Robbie: “My dream is…”, what a revelation | Incredible fans

The bad episode involving Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson is certainly a great actor, capable of enchanting everyone with its talents. He wrote an important page in the history of world cinema, however, his name, it is also related to some unpleasant event. In a criminal case brought against the plaintiff, Robert Blank stated that Nicholson, who was 56 at the time, approached his Mercedes while it was stopped at a red light.

Loading... Advertisements

TO ALWAYS STAY UPDATED FOLLOW US ALSO ON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE

After accusing Blank of cutting him off, Nicholson used a golf club, destroying the roof and windshield of Blank’s Mercedes. Unfortunately, for Jack, a witness saw the whole scene and confirmed Blank’s account of the incident in detail. Nicholson was then charged with assault and vandalism.

READ ALSO>>> Bradley Cooper: “I didn’t know what he looked like” | The background

The charges were later dropped after Nicholson apologized to Blank: the two reached a peaceful agreement and Jack true a check for $ 500,000 to avoid going to trial. The actor later called the episode shameful, claiming he was very ashamed of it. Luckily Jack will be mostly remembered for his films rather than these mistakes.

ef