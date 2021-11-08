Bad health: “My son was sick for 4 days, none of the doctors interviewed visited him”
Terrible experience for a boy with psychological and health problems and his mother, on which the health authorities should give an answer.
We receive, through her lawyer, a letter from Laura Agnelli from Vercelli, in which she recounts an episode of ill health, complaining of being left alone to look after her child, with fever and convulsions, without any of the doctors she contacted having considered visit it. Even the “covid bureaucracy” played its part in what must have been a real nightmare for the lady.
The letter
“Dear Director,
A few weeks have passed and, reflecting on what I have suffered, I believe it is appropriate to make what happened to me publicly known.
I am the mother of a boy with serious mental and physical health problems, always. He is now in a structure because, alone and with unstable health, I could no longer satisfy all his many needs.
I take my son with me to Vercelli in the first week of September to spend a few days together.
During the trip he feels some illness and when we get home at lunchtime he is not well and goes to rest.
He takes many drugs which, over the years, have made it possible to achieve a certain balance but which cannot be broken. In the evening, he has a few lines of fever. I call my doctor – absent – who advises me to call the substitute to whom I explain the situation, the 4 drugs that he regularly takes and to whom I report the Covid news, namely that my cut has contracted the disease and is completely cured, by now for a long time, he carried out two doses of vaccine and had to do the swab The day before to leave the institution.
Nothing to do the doctor is not seen.
During the night the fever rises and my concern increases because it mentioned convulsions.
I call the medical guard who tells me to administer Tachipirina. My son has a widespread tremor throughout his body and his legs cannot sit still, he is very weak.
An adventurous tampon
The substitute doctor tells me that he must do the swab but, not being inserted in Vercelli, no one comes to do it at home, despite the reassurances of the doctor himself. Finally they perform the swab.
The next day they confirm to me that the result of the swab cannot be read by the doctor of Vercelli but only by the doctor of the facility who obviously examines it when he goes there The next day.
The outcome was obviously negative as could easily be guessed.
Four days of hell
Four days have passed, my son has been locked in the house, without any medical checks, psychologically destabilized to the point of saying at a certain moment: I throw myself out the window.
Do you think, Director, as I felt, I should have spent five days with my son and instead I spent hours on the phone to solicit, invite, threaten, worried. for his fragile and precarious health, unheard, without ever having the pleasure of seeing the face of a doctor.
This is no longer medicine which helps the patient, which supports the family and which heals.
You find the words to describe it, I don’t have any more.
Grateful for your attention, I send you my best regards. “
Laura Agnelli
What can I say … the lady used the right words and was correct in her exposition. In the face of this testimony, it is hoped that the competent bodies will carry out their verification and, if necessary, take measures.