Bad health: “My son was sick for 4 days, none of the doctors interviewed visited him”

We receive, through her lawyer, a letter from Laura Agnelli from Vercelli, in which she recounts an episode of ill health, complaining of being left alone to look after her child, with fever and convulsions, without any of the doctors she contacted having considered visit it. Even the “covid bureaucracy” played its part in what must have been a real nightmare for the lady.

“Dear Director,

A few weeks have passed and, reflecting on what I have suffered, I believe it is appropriate to make what happened to me publicly known.

I am the mother of a boy with serious mental and physical health problems, always. He is now in a structure because, alone and with unstable health, I could no longer satisfy all his many needs.

I take my son with me to Vercelli in the first week of September to spend a few days together.

During the trip he feels some illness and when we get home at lunchtime he is not well and goes to rest.

He takes many drugs which, over the years, have made it possible to achieve a certain balance but which cannot be broken. In the evening, he has a few lines of fever. I call my doctor – absent – who advises me to call the substitute to whom I explain the situation, the 4 drugs that he regularly takes and to whom I report the Covid news, namely that my cut has contracted the disease and is completely cured, by now for a long time, he carried out two doses of vaccine and had to do the swab The day before to leave the institution.

Nothing to do the doctor is not seen.

During the night the fever rises and my concern increases because it mentioned convulsions.

I call the medical guard who tells me to administer Tachipirina. My son has a widespread tremor throughout his body and his legs cannot sit still, he is very weak.