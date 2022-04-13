Bad luck after the delay of Advance Wars

The return of Advance Wars, indefinite delay by, is one of the events that Nintendo Switch users are most looking forward to. After being postponed until spring 2022 and later confirmed to arrive last april 8the recent war between Russia and Ukraine caused Nintendo chose not to release the title until further notice. At the moment, despite the fact that some users have already had access to the game, the big N still does not list the launch. And so, more than two decades later, Advance Wars relive a story that already starred.

The 9/11 attack caused the first indefinite delay in Advance Wars

There is a certain aura of curse that surrounds the Nintendo series. For its Game Boy debut, the big N thought it would be a good idea to distribute it earlier in the US than in other territories. For this reason, the first installment of the franchise was released in the North American country on September 10, 2001. A day later, as we all know, the double attack took place that brought down the iconic Twin Towers in downtown New York. And Nintendo, in view of what this meant, decided delay launch in other territories.

This delay of Advance Wars also implied that the company withdraw the game from stores. Thus, less than 24 hours after its launch, the title focused on war conflicts and geo-strategic confrontations disappeared from all platforms where it could be purchased. Finally, it returned for sale in 2002, year in which it also saw the light in Europe. However, would not debut in Japan until 2004date on which it arrived together with the sequel as part of a pack (GameBoy Wars Advance 1+2). The second part of it Black Hole Risingdid not have the misfortune of the first installment or the reimagining for Nintendo Switch.

A new undated movement that we could hear about soon

More than two decades later, the world is again paralyzed by a war. Russia and Ukraine, two nations that have been at odds for years, have plunged into a turf war that has already claimed the lives of many people. Therefore, since in Advance Wars the plot revolves around countries facing their troops to conquer territoriesNintendo decided that the most logical option would be indefinitely delay the launch. And, beyond the initial statement, has not spoken again about a project that seems to be quite close.

As we told you at the beginning, several users are reporting having access to Advance Wars despite the delay. Thus, those who reserved and pre-loaded the game on their console, have been able to access the full version of the title. However, these are several isolated cases that they do not imply that a launch will take place. After all, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is still in force and the company, which has not offered new statements, omits everything related to Advance Wars. Be that as it may, even so, some of the players who won the title are already being able to play it on their Nintendo Switch.

And you, were you looking forward to the return of the series? Do you think we will soon have news of Advance Wars after the silence that reigns after his delay? Did you play the original titles on the Game Boy Advance? We read you in the comments.