Bad luck? Francisca Lachapel revealed the name of the person who brought her wedding dress to the Dominican Republic

The host Francisca Lachapel traveled this weekend to the Dominican Republic to wear her wedding dress, and it is that the ceremony will be held in his native country. After these preparations, she was accompanied by her husband, the Italian businessman Francesco Zampogna, and her friend and fashion expert Jomari Goyso.

Throught social media, his close friend revealed several videos where it could be seen that they were at the airport waiting for your flight. At the same time, Zampogna was the one who had the bride’s dress to which she wondered if that was bad luck, because some beliefs say that the groom cannot see it but he was just wearing it.

The winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina (NBL) 2015, in the midst of the comments that have been emerging about her wedding, took the opportunity to clarify that it would not take place this weekend. It is also seen when she interacts with several of the passengers who were on the same plane as her, as some of them asked her about the date.

Goyso did not miss the opportunity and made fun of Francisca for the way she travels and that she left in heels. The fashion expert did not understand the reason for his shoes, because from his perception people travel in a much more comfortable way, such as with sports shoes. Lachapel clarified that he was not only wearing those types of shoes and that is that he showed the girdle that he was wearing.

The presenter of the program “Despierta América” ​​for a few weeks has shown that the date of her ecclesiastical wedding is quite close. Nevertheless, Until now it has been a complete mystery because he has not wanted to reveal it.

The NBL winner was married civilly to Zampogna some time ago but she explained that for her husband’s family the ceremony held in the church is quite important. For this reason, it will be carried out and also in her native country.

Lachapel has shown through social networks what some guests are and also explained that it was through Amazon that he made the list of gifts they want for the day of the wedding celebration.

