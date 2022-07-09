Bad movies with good cast

In the cinema the presence of actors and actresses in some film It is often used as collateral to “insure” a box office success or among moviegoers, but there are times when, despite the distribution, the script, the story, the theme makes the movie not so good as it seemed.

Top 5 films with a good cast but without box office success

The Tree of Life

Directed by Terrence Malick, it had several problems with the actors during filming, as in the case of Sean Penn who discovered at the end that most of his scenes had been cut.

Cinema owners from different parts of the world commented that they had to return tickets by the slowness and boredom of the spectators.

Valentine’s stories

Romantic comedy East film might sound like a very good option, but according to ‘Time’ magazine it is considered the worst romantic movie; not even the performance of Bradley Cooper, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Anne Hathaway, Julia Roberts or Jessica Alba saved her.

Movie 43

With a cast Like Hugh Jackman, Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Richard Gere, Kristen Bell, Emma Stone, Uma Thurman and more household names, she was considered one of the worst movies of american cinemaby doing this feature film sexual references from ‘Scary movie’, ‘Epic Movie’, among others.

Hello

With filming in Hawaii and the participation of Emma Stone, Bill Murray, Bradley Cooper, among others actors and actressescritics of cinema cataloged as this film in something meaningless despite of good cast that he had and of director.

The big wedding

Robin Williams, Robert De Niro, along with Diane Keaton, Amanda Seyfried and Susan Sarandon, did not hit it off for the success in the movie by Justin Zakham, which was in fact criticized as short story for a great cast.

