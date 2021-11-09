bad news ahead of Christmas

We have already recommended it to you in recent days and, unfortunately, it touches us recommend it again: if you want to give or give yourself a iPhone 13 for Christmas, then it is much better that you hurry to buy it now because you seriously risk not finding any more available. Especially if you are oriented towards one of the two models iPhone 13 Pro / Pro Max.









From the far east they come, again, bad news: the well-known newspaper specializing in electronics DigiTimes, in fact, reports the news that the production of the iPhone 13 will remain limited at least until February 2022. Confidential sources from Apple’s supply chain would confirm this. After several months during which it seemed completely sheltered from the now infamous “chip crisis“, Therefore, even Apple now has big production problems. Or rather, its suppliers have the problems. Apple still remains the preferred (and privileged) customer for most of them, but when the chips run out there is nothing to do: iPhones can no longer be produced.

Apple and the chip crisis

Apple CEO Tim Cook, during the last meeting with investors, warned that the shortage of components had a greater impact than initially expected: previously it was thought that the crisis would only impact the production of iPad and Mac, now it is clear that it will also create problems for that of iPhone 13.

At the origin of it all there are the huge delays accumulated (and still accumulate) due to the closures of factories during the tougher times than Covid, with back orders that have accumulated for months and deliveries that have gradually lengthened.

Apple has a special report with many manufacturers and directly manages the production of its finest chips. But this it is not enough anymore to ensure timely deliveries.

Which iPhones 13 will not be available

According to DigiTimes the situation will not improve before February next year, so the chip crisis will heavily affect the Christmas sales of the most popular models, namely the Pro and Pro Max.

Already today, on the Apple site, an iPhone 13 Pro ordered today has a delivery scheduled for December 9th. On Amazon similar situation: iPhone 13 Pro Azzurro Sierra 128 GB will be delivered between November 30th and January 3rd. The Pro Max don’t even have a certain delivery date.

We repeat, for the umpteenth time, our advice: if you want an iPhone 13 don’t waste time.

