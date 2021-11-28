Bad news and risk of foolishness for those who write on impulse because we can recover deleted messages on WhatsApp in this way

Many people are extremely impulsive. They talk and perform actions without thinking too much about it. Acting on impulse can sometimes be good, because you do things without asking too many questions. Often, in fact, procrastinating and brooding too much only makes us waste precious time.

However, there is also another twist to the coin. Especially when we talk, perhaps taken by anger or by the heat of the moment, we can let phrases escape from our mouths that maybe it was better to keep to oneself. Not being able to restrain ourselves can create quarrels and tensions, clashes and discontent with our interlocutor.

Today, technology has full power and is now part of our daily life. Internet is a very useful tool, most of us use various social networks and practically every day we use WhatsApp to communicate with others. We continuously send messages, written or spoken.

The pros and cons of conversations via WhatsApp

The “impulsiveness” factor also concerns digital communication. In the most agitated situations, it is easy to get angry and write down even what you do not want or would be better to avoid.

Sometimes, then, taken by a thousand conversations, it can also happen to make sensational gaffes by sending a message to the wrong recipient. This is why there is a function that allows you to delete a message that has already been sent. In this way, the recipient can no longer read it. Be careful though, because things aren’t as simple as they seem. In fact, as we will see shortly, there are bad news and a risk of foolishness for those who write on impulse because we can recover deleted messages on WhatsApp in this way.

Surely WhatsApp is a great convenience. We can talk to anyone, at any time and at virtually no cost. The risk, however, is also that of getting carried away a little too much, and replacing, for example, a pleasant conversation, perhaps in front of a cup of coffee, with a messaging system that should have a mere functional purpose. Precisely because of the “coldness” of the tool, it is equally wrong to face demanding conversations through this medium. Even worse, then, to carry on heated discussions that can flare up into real quarrels. Sometimes, talking to each other in person is better and more constructive.

There are various applications that give us the possibility to recover messages sent via WhatsApp and deleted at a later time. We will report some of them.

Let’s start with WhatsRemoved which is available for Android. It asks for permission to save all WhatsApp notifications on the smartphone and also records all received messages. However, this App does not work in the absence of an internet connection, when the energy saving is activated and, above all, if the sender immediately notices the error and deletes the message in a very short period of time. No type of limitations instead for NotificationHistory, another application always available only for Android.

Finally, those who have an iPhone can install Dr Fone, a data recovery software that recovers messages, voices, but also photos and videos. Just click on “Restore” and immediately after on “Restore device” to discover the altars!