Bad news! Dune 2 is delayed





As you read in the title, unfortunately, we will have to wait longer than we thought for the premiere of Dune 2 (or Dune: Part two official title).

But don’t worry, it’s not all bad news, because in addition to announcing that Dune 2 is delayed, Warner Bros added a new King Kong Vs Godzilla tape to its schedule. Recall that the premiere of Dune 2 had been scheduled for October 20, 2023, but according to Variety reports, it will now be until November 17.

Even though Dune 2 has announced new cast additions in recent weeks, filming isn’t expected to begin until the fall. Joining Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides and Zendaya’s Chani, Elvis actor Austin Butler joins the sequel as Feyd-Rautha. Additionally, Florence Pugh will play Princess Irulan and Lea Seydoux will play Lady Margot. And if that wasn’t enough, Christopher Walken will also go majestic as Emperor Shaddam.

The fact is that Dune 2 is delayed and we will have to wait to enjoy this sequel. We hope that in the end the wait is worth it and they give us a truly incredible tape. Until this happens, we recommend that you keep an eye on our website so you don’t miss any details.



