bad news for anyone who has this card

The holders of Postepay Standard will have to deal with new costs on the commission of withdrawals. Here’s what changes

2022 has certainly not started in a positive way for many Italian Post Office customers who have seen the introduction of one new tax and the increase in the fees on the withdrawal of cash.

These increases are mainly due to the change in the habits of Italians due to the impact of Covid-19. The lockdowns have in fact increased online consumption and therefore the use of electronic money to the detriment of cash. Let’s see in detail the news for standard Postepay customers.

Postepay: who pays the withdrawal also in 2022

There are truly hundreds of thousands of Italians who use Poste Italiane cards and, of all, the favorite is certainly the standard Postepay. There refillable yellow card issued by Poste is in fact among the most loved by Italians for its ease of use and top-up but also for its low operating costs.

Read also: Italian post offices, interest-bearing bonds: which ones should you choose?

With the start of the new year, however, standard Postepay customers are struggling with the application of one new commission but also dell” increase in withdrawal commission costs. Since last 13 December Postepay holders will have to pay a annual fee no more than 10 euros but 12 euros. The novelty involves all cardholders with activation prior to 1 January 2019.

Read also: Bancomat, the news about your card that you may not know

To change in 2022 are also the withdrawal and payment fees also at the counters ATM Postamat. Each withdrawal will be credited 1 euro from ATM Postamat and from authorized post offices (POS); € 1.75 from authorized bank ATMs, in Italy and Euro countries;

5.00 euros from an authorized bank ATM, non-Euro countries + 1.10% of the withdrawal amount from 1 July 2018.

As for the payment fees remain free from authorized post offices (POS); on POS (Visa circuit); for mobile phone top-ups; through an electronic link from the Poste Italiane websites; on virtual POS (online merchants);

on terminals (POS) of merchants participating in the Visa / Visa Paywave circuit, in Italy and abroad, with a mobile device and Postepay Standard card enabled for payments. It will be instead

1.10% of the payment amount in currencies other than the euro on terminals (POS) of merchants participating in the Mastercard / Mastercard PayPass circuit abroad with a mobile device.