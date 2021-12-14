Even if Christmas is approaching, not everyone is a time for gifts. Some Poste Italiane customers may well say so, so December will first of all reserve an unpleasant surprise. A new unexpected measure will undermine the integrity of some accounts linked to a Postepay. Fortunately, the measure will not affect all holders of the widely used card, but only some. These are who activated the new card distributed by Poste Italiane to all its customers: Postepay Evolution. There is bad news on the horizon for holders of this credit card as a new fee will gnaw their account as early as mid-December. Let’s see how much the new planned taxation amounts to, from which we will not be able to escape.

A small blow for those who use the new Postepay

For some time, Poste Italiane has given all its customers the opportunity to enable a new card, the Postepay Evolution. As the name suggests, this card is a real evolution of the previous one. It is a hybrid: a prepaid card with an IBAN, with which to make and to receive transfers. Cardholders will also be able to have their salary and pension credited to their associated account, or to debit their bills. In short, there are many advantages provided by this new card, which can be activated very easily at any post office. There are already millions of Italians who use it daily.

Unfortunately for them, however, as early as this December a new tax provided by the Post Office will draw directly from their accounts, with no possibility of exemption.

Bad news for holders of this credit card as a new fee will gnaw on their account

December reserves a bitter-tasting surprise for millions of Poste Italiane customers. Owners of a Postepay Evolution will see the annual fee for using the card increase overnight. The tax will rise by 20%, rising from the usual 10 euros to 12 euros per year.

Poste Italiane justifies itself by attributing the new tax to the dizzying increase in electronic transactions. This unexpected increase caused a consequent rise in expenses for service providers.

There are also other costs to be faced for anyone wishing to activate the new Postepay Evolution. Activation has a fixed cost of 5 euros, plus the 15 euros required for the first top-up. On the other hand, the commissions on withdrawals remain unchanged: null if you withdraw at a post office counter, equal to 2 euros at all the others.

