Inter, the championship derby is upon us. The Nerazzurri coach, before thinking about the 12th matchday cartel match, works for the Champions League match.

Inter news: bad news for Inzaghi on the derby

Inter want to go through to the Champions League. Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach, spoke on the eve of the Champions League match against Sheriff with an eye also to the derby against Milan. The Nerazzurri cannot risk losing big in view of the derby match.

Derby? «We know how decisive tomorrow is, because the Sheriff has won two matches and has made us understand that he can score points with everyone, so we cannot distract ourselves with the derby. We know the importance of tomorrow’s match and we are focused exclusively on passing the round in the Champions League. On Sunday we have an important match and we know what it means, but now thinking is everything for the Sheriff ».

Inzaghi at the press conference

Inzaghi also talked about the latest races in the league that could have marked the s

Signal? “I think we needed it. With Empoli and Udinese we played well in the league, it was us who made them simple. I think they were two tricky matches, the lads were good and we made two good results where we conceded little. I had the opportunity to change players, this is the best for a coach who has such a group, to see that you change players and the result is always the same. The lads were good and now we want to show all our worth in the Champions League too, we are also strong in Europe ».

Inzaghi on the way to the Champions League

Inzaghi talked about the match in the Champions League and the path of the Nerazzurri:

«In the first leg it was decisive and it will be so tomorrow to decide the next round. We faced the Sheriff with great respect, they have important potential and we know we have to give our best while also remaining very focused. They have interesting individualities, we will have to win without unbalancing ourselves ».

