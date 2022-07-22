Entertainment

bad news for Messi ahead of the World Cup

Lionel Messi’s Argentine could find himself in trouble at the World Cup in Qatar. Atletico Madrid and Argentina star midfielder Rodrigo De Paul could miss the World Cup in Qatar because of a pending criminal complaint against him.

A key player in the Copa America coronation absent at the World Cup?

According to information from Sport, the middle of the Colchoneros, in full divorce, is involved in a lawsuit with his ex-wife with a penal complaint concerning the maintenance of his children. In Qatar, a pending criminal conviction is a reason for exclusion from FIFA competitions and De Paul, who had been essential during the coronation in Copa America, could leave his people at the next world. One more stone in the shoes of the Albiceleste, Messi could well end his career without the World Cup.

Curtain for De Paul.

Rodrigo de Paul could miss the World Cup in Qatar because of a pending criminal complaint against him which will prevent him from making it to the World Cup this winter. This complaint concerns his divorce, and could penalize the entire selection of Leo Messi for his last participation in a World Cup.

