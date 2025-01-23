Bad News for Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra: Missing a Key Feature from the Redmi K80

What To Know In the coming weeks, Xiaomi is set to globally release the Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra, which will be rebranded versions of the Redmi K80 and K80 Pro.

In contrast, the Poco F7 Pro will arrive with a 6,000 mAh battery.

In the coming weeks, Xiaomi is set to globally release the Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra, which will be rebranded versions of the Redmi K80 and K80 Pro. However, these models will lack a significant feature found in their Asian counterparts.

poco f7 pro and ultra: what to expect

As Xiaomi prepares to introduce its latest offerings to the global market, anticipation is high. The Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra promise to deliver top-notch specifications that many tech enthusiasts are eager to explore.

Battery Capacity: While maintaining impressive specs, these devices will have a reduced battery capacity compared to their Chinese versions.

While maintaining impressive specs, these devices will have a reduced battery capacity compared to their Chinese versions. Charging Technology: Both models support 120W fast charging, ensuring quick power-ups despite smaller batteries.

battery capacity differences explained

The most notable difference between the global and Chinese versions lies in battery capacity. The original Redmi K80 was released with a robust 6,550 mAh battery. In contrast, the Poco F7 Pro will arrive with a 6,000 mAh battery. Although there is a reduction of 550 mAh, this capacity remains ample for demanding users.

spotlight on poco f7 ultra’s battery

The discrepancy is more pronounced in the Poco F7 Ultra. Its counterpart, the Redmi K80 Pro, features a 6,000 mAh battery. However, global consumers may see just 5,300 mAh in their version. Despite this decrease, 120W fast charging remains a constant benefit.

why the reduced battery size?

Xiaomi has not officially explained this reduction in battery size. Speculation suggests cost-cutting measures could be at play to make these models more affordable globally.

A potential influence might be regulatory compliance within regions like Europe.

Safety considerations could also factor into this decision.

beyond batteries: other exciting features

Despite the changes in battery capacity, both models boast enticing features such as:

A Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, promising high performance. A triple-camera system with up to 50-megapixel resolution. A stunning display offering 2K resolution.

a glimpse into software and pricing

The Poco F7 Pro and Ultra come equipped with HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15, promising a seamless user experience with cutting-edge software features. However, pricing details remain under wraps as enthusiasts eagerly await official announcements.