bad news for Poste Italiane customers

The tax on the PostePay card is coming, Poste Italiane customers will see their money decrease in their account. Let’s see how much the figure is.

Bitter Christmas for holders of a PostePay card. In fact, from 13 December, a fee and the expected amount will be directly deducted from the account. The unwelcome surprise will therefore involve Poste Italiane customers but mainly some PostePay owners. The “victims” of the change will be the owners of the PostePay Evolution. Let’s try to identify the details of the Italian company’s card revolution to understand how we will be involved.

PostePay Evolution card, beyond the tax

PostePay Evolution holders will be the most affected by the changes taking place. The card allows you to play the most important banking operation and can be easily activated at a post office. The advantage of the Evolution card is that it is associated with an IBAN like a traditional bank account. Consequently it can be used for house bills or for the crediting of the salary.

So many advantages, which from Monday will be accompanied by a bitter surprise. The annual fee will not be more than 10 euros but of 12 euros. The change will involve not only the new holders of a PostePay Evolution but all owners of the card with activation prior to 1 January 2019. The increase was necessary due to the increase in electronic transactions for payments – the intent of the tax authorities is to reduce the use of cash as much as possible – and, therefore, overhead costs.

Read also >>> Postepay scam: the two strategies that empty your account in an instant

Will there be any other bitter surprises?

An initial cost of 5 euros for the issue and of 15 euros for the first top-up. The withdrawal at an ATM will remain unchanged, zero euro if it takes place at a post office e 2 euros at any other bank branch. In general, therefore, between the rent and various price increases, the total of the increases stands on 20% more.

Poste Italiane is adapting to the current economic events by abandoning the cost policy used up to now. After the rising costs of electricity and gas, fuel, raw materials – even the cost of coffee is increasing while that of panettone and pandoro is already active – we will see an increase, albeit minimal, in the commission on the PostePay Evolution Card.