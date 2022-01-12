Bad news for STALKER 2, official postponement: the date is far away

STALKER 2, there is a burning disappointment for the temporary exclusivity of the Xbox. In fact, there is talk of a very important postponement.

After a 2021 that was not exactly full of important titles, indeed, the triple-A’s continue to be in hiding. And the situation is still very difficult, but there should be some very interesting news soon. In fact, after a January that does not seem particularly exciting, it will be February to begin the period of new triple-A of the highest level, with games like Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West.

In this sense, the wait is really long and every single release date for an important title becomes an incredibly delicate matter for millions and millions of gamers. But also fragile, because very often, also due to Covid-19, these games happen to come continuously postponed and that the launch date is moved a lot.

Unfortunately the last important game that will be postponed is the highly anticipated one STALKER 2. The game in question is a title that seems to be part of videogame history, with top-notch graphics and one of the most accurate and particular atmosphere of recent years.

Read also -> Famous video game will close forever, surprise decision

STALKER 2 towards the postponement, we are talking about several months

Unfortunately for all those who couldn’t wait to explore the cursed secrets and treasures of the Area, mask and ak-47 in his hands, the title will not be able to respect the first release date established. The it should have been released on April 28, 2022 for PC and as a temporary exclusive on Xbox, and then landed on Playstation. That may not be the best-selling console of the year.

With a surprise official release, however, the developers have changed everything. The new launch window has in fact been identified in theDecember 8, 2022, a full 7 months later than the original release.

“STALKER 2 is our biggest project ever and we are convinced that development should take all the time it takes”, the developers wrote in an official note.

Also read -> PS5 and Xbox availability on the rise, here’s what scalpers are looking for now

We just have to wait and see if there is official news regarding the release date of the Stalker 2, which could however reserve bad news.