Tech

Bad news for STALKER 2, official postponement: the date is far away

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 84 2 minutes read

STALKER 2, there is a burning disappointment for the temporary exclusivity of the Xbox. In fact, there is talk of a very important postponement.

After a 2021 that was not exactly full of important titles, indeed, the triple-A’s continue to be in hiding. And the situation is still very difficult, but there should be some very interesting news soon. In fact, after a January that does not seem particularly exciting, it will be February to begin the period of new triple-A of the highest level, with games like Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West.

Bad news for STALKER 2, imminent postponement: new distant date

In this sense, the wait is really long and every single release date for an important title becomes an incredibly delicate matter for millions and millions of gamers. But also fragile, because very often, also due to Covid-19, these games happen to come continuously postponed and that the launch date is moved a lot.

Unfortunately the last important game that will be postponed is the highly anticipated one STALKER 2. The game in question is a title that seems to be part of videogame history, with top-notch graphics and one of the most accurate and particular atmosphere of recent years.

Read also -> Famous video game will close forever, surprise decision

STALKER 2 towards the postponement, we are talking about several months

Unfortunately for all those who couldn’t wait to explore the cursed secrets and treasures of the Area, mask and ak-47 in his hands, the title will not be able to respect the first release date established. The it should have been released on April 28, 2022 for PC and as a temporary exclusive on Xbox, and then landed on Playstation. That may not be the best-selling console of the year.

STALKER 2 rifle
STALKER 2 rifle

With a surprise official release, however, the developers have changed everything. The new launch window has in fact been identified in theDecember 8, 2022, a full 7 months later than the original release.

“STALKER 2 is our biggest project ever and we are convinced that development should take all the time it takes”, the developers wrote in an official note.

Also read -> PS5 and Xbox availability on the rise, here’s what scalpers are looking for now

We just have to wait and see if there is official news regarding the release date of the Stalker 2, which could however reserve bad news.

STALKER 2 postponed official statement
STALKER 2 postponed official statement

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 84 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the release date has been postponed – Nerd4.life

November 4, 2021

The Chinese rover Yutu-2 has discovered a strange cubic shape on the opposite side of the moon

December 6, 2021

Hideo Kojima may have started to suggest his next game, again with Norman Reedus – Nerd4.life

November 24, 2021

Rockstar got its own logo wrong too!

November 20, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button