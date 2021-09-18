bad news for the actor and his most ambitious project

Tom Cruise and the entrepreneur Elon Musk, as you know, they planned to be the first to shoot in space, with a $ 200 million budget for a film backed by SpaceX and from NASA and directed by Doug Limanfrom Edge of Tomorrow, called to lead the filming aboard the International Space Station.

However, the American star and the billionaire were beaten by one Russian film crew, which starts to anticipate them with the first film shot in space more than 60 years after the launch of the famous Sputnik satellite, with which the Soviet Union arrived in orbit before the United States.

In this sort of contemporary and exquisitely cinematic version of the Cold War the film The Challenge, the story of a Russian doctor sent to the International Space Station to save the life of a cosmonaut, should in fact land in space in a few days for a 12-day mission.

The project is the result of a collaboration between the Russian space agency Roscosmos, the public broadcaster Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studio. The director is there Klim Shipenko, already behind the camera for the blockbuster comedy Son of a Rich, which in Russia became the highest performing film of all time.

In the meantime, the production was able to enjoy the advice of a course on space travel at the Yuri Gagarin Center for the training of cosmonauts. The director will be aboard a spaceship led by Anton Shkaplerov, expert Russian cosmonaut, next 5 October, together with the protagonist of the film, the expert film and theater actress Yulia Peresild, chosen after a long search that went on throughout Russia last spring.

At a press conference held in Moscow this week, she herself said it would be by now “too late” to be afraid of this mission with historical and epochal outlines and to pull back: “If you are afraid of wolves, you shouldn’t go to the forest. There is no more time for fear“.

