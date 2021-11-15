With the pandemic, checking accounts have become the safest way to store money. Too bad that with interest rates below zero, managing excess liquidity on current accounts has become a cost for banks. Thus, some banks have begun to discourage customers from holding bank accounts beyond a certain amount. The forerunner of these operations was Fineco. The bank invites all customers not to leave more than 100,000 euros in the account without using other services, otherwise it closes it. We talked about it in the article: “Why you risk closing your current account if you have too much money in stock and what solution to adopt”.

The European Central Bank applies commissions equal to 0.5% of the liquidity deposited by the banks. Therefore, these have not insignificant costs for managing money on current accounts. If a customer uses the account as a deposit and does not use any other services, the bank on that position could make a loss. That client is not profitable for the institution, so he prefers to send him away, or to apply a fee to the money in idle inventory.

Bad news for the customers of these 5 banks who risk a sting of up to 4,000 euros

Banca Fineco was the first of a series of banks that have placed commissions on those who already have deposits in their current account.

The N26 online bank charges a 0.5% commission on stocks over € 50,000.

Unicredit increases the cost of the account and invites customers to use monetary funds.

Deutsche Bank pushes clients with stocks above a certain amount to use repurchase agreements or certificates of deposit.

Banco BPM offers its customers advice for the adoption of managed savings investment solutions to avoid the application of additional costs. BNL has established the highest commission. The bank applies a fee of 1,000 euros per quarter to customers who have a balance of more than one million euros on their account.

That’s why there is bad news for the customers of these 5 banks who risk a sting of up to € 4,000 per year, but there is a solution. In order not to leave the money in the current account and always have it available, one way is to use another account but a deposit.

Deposit accounts are tools designed to remunerate the stock. As bank accounts are guaranteed up to 100,000 euros by the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund (FIDT). Here is the best deposit account ever to make money pay, get a safe return and always have it immediately available.

