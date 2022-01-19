Awakening is one of the most traumatic moments in the 24 hours of each of us.

We may have fallen asleep late after a stressful and busy day. And here after a few (if not a very few) hours from the moment we closed our eyes, the alarm rings at full volume. We would like to throw it against the wall, but then we remember that it is our cell phone and that it cost us an arm and a leg. Perhaps it is best avoided.

We get up, we wash, we get dressed and we can’t wait to dedicate ourselves to our only consolation before going to work: breakfast at the bar.

No problem so far, but what if we discover that even this morning joy will soon suffer some unpleasant implications? Let’s see what it is.

Bad news for the pockets of croissant and cappuccino lovers at the bar, that’s what’s about to happen

The Assoutenti association recently announced the arrival of a novelty that will make many consumers turn up their noses. Indeed, the prices of breakfast items, including coffee, sugar and milk, are expected to rise sharply.

We do not yet have 100% certain data on the price increase of each product, but we do have some forecasts. In fact, coffee and cappuccino at the bar, in this case at the counter, could cost about 10 cents more, but that’s not all. The worst forecasts even speak of an increase of 40 cents, so that a cup could reach the price of € 1.50.

We believed that the rise in prices was only about energy, but we have to realize that this is not the case.

Not just at the bar

Bad news for the pockets of croissant and cappuccino lovers at the bar, that’s what’s going to happen at the supermarket too.

In fact, the increase in prices concerns raw materials in general and that is why, already in 2021, coffee from the supermarket was also affected.

The most pessimistic forecasts do not exclude that the same may also occur in the current year.

Faced with these sad news, we all ask ourselves what we should do if a coffee at the bar really costs us € 1.50.

Many will probably decide to consume milk and cookies at home, but moderation is the best strategy. If we can afford to consume every now and then at the bar, we could simply think of alternating. Once in our kitchen and once at the counter of our favorite bar near the office

Traders need our support and we need to poke our noses out of their shells from time to time.

Deepening

According to experts, these are the best coffee capsules to buy at the supermarket without spending a fortune