bad news for these five banks

If you have opened a current account in these five banks, there is bad news. Now here’s who has to pay and what the conditions are

After the ECB’s intervention on taxi from interest, the banks that deposit their liquidity with the Eurotower today pay it 0.5%. For this reason, the liquidity of their customers is becoming a credit institution cost.

There are bad news for some customers of five banks who have decided to to intervene. For those who have a current account with these five banks, there will be news regarding their liquidity. Here are the banks concerned and what we are talking about.

Current account and liquidity: here are the banks that have decided to intervene

It comes back to talk about banks and there is no good news. In recent years, especially in the 2021, there has been a remarkable increase of liquidity that Italian savers have left on their current accounts.

READ ALSO -> LIDL, THE TRUTH: THIS IS WHERE THEIR PRODUCTS COME FROM

For lenders, these deposits have become a real cost, enough to bring five banks to the decision of transfer this cost directly to some current account holders who see large steady deposits of money, beyond a certain threshold.

For now, this commission is only for the big ones companies and businesses, however, there are cases in which this “tax” also affects some private. Here are the affected banks:

N26 and the € 50,000 threshold

The German bank N26 decided on 19 October 2020 to set up a commission for those customers who deposit an amount higher than € 50,000. Private customers will be charged a commission of 0.5%, which will be calculated monthly only for the amounts that exceed the limit of € 50,000. However, the fee will only include those days of the month when the limit was exceeded;

Intesa Sanpaolo

Also Intesa Sanpaolo, on 1 October 2020, decided to apply a commission with reference to liquidity held in current accounts, also establishing a maximum threshold. As for those affected, for now it is only about businesses for which there is a commission of the 0.033% for deposits that exceed the threshold of € 100,000 per month;

Unicredit

Unicredit, like Intesa Sanpaolo, it has decided to apply the tax only to customers corporate. The liquidity fee amounts to 0.5% compared to the average daily liquidity present on the current account. While the stock limit is higher than € 100,000;

B for Bank

B for Bank has decided to provide the commission only for the freelancers. The stock limit is € 100,000 as a quarterly balance: the liquidity fee amounts to € 100 up to stocks up to 1 million euros, while beyond this threshold the tax is € 125;

READ ALSO -> LOUIS VUITTON: THIS IS WHY BAGS COST SO MUCH, YOU WILL NEVER BELIEVE IT

BNL

With regard to BNL, this bank has decided to tax those liquid assets held in the current account that exceed amounts greater than € 1,000,000. For interested customers there is a flat fee of € 1,000 per quarter.