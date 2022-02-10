Bad news for those who pre-ordered Steam Deck, there is disappointment

There is bad news for gamers dreaming of owning Valve’s new handheld console. Here’s what disappoints about the Steam Deck.

To date in 2022 there is only one truly noteworthy portable console, namely the Nintendo Switch. In fact it appears that the Sony has decided to leave the portable console market and the Microsoft has not yet decided to develop and create anything in this field. There Valve however, he decided to approach the world of portable consoles for the first time by creating it Steam Deck. This portable console will be able to support almost all video games in the Steam store, becoming the first portable console in which it will be possible to play to triple TO present on PC.

To date we have been able to see several features of Valve’s console, but there is something it has really disappointed gamers, something that basically was expected but which hopefully wasn’t there.

Steam Deck: The feature that disappoints the players

Valve’s new handheld console has several arrows in its bow: it’s a triple-A capable handheld console for PC, it has one touchscreen latest generation and boasts excellent performance. The price, on the other hand, might discourage players, but in reality, the Steam Deck is a real technological gem, mounting one AMD Zen 2 Apu, an AMD RDNA GPU and 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Furthermore, unlike the chosen model, the internal memory also changes, and you can opt for the ranges from:

64 GB eMMC

256 GB NVMe SSD

512 GB NVMe SSD of the latest generation

The Steam Deck is also a console very big, including two touch pads, the analog sticks, the normal buttons that any controller has (both darts, action buttons, LR and LB sticks) and two pairs of buttons on the back, similar to those seen in the custom controller of the other consoles.

But one thing that was still in doubt was there duration battery, which for a portable console is one of the most important things. In fact, this aspect has greatly disappointed the expectations of the players, given that the battery at full capacity lasts between 1.5 and 2 hours. This aspect was not known by the players who pre-ordered the Steam Deck, but we hope that with some patches it will be possible increase even slightly the playing time.

This negative could really be the Achilles heel for the Valve console, as a portable console is made specifically for use outside the home and no one would want to play with it constantly connected to electricity.