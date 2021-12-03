DAD and smartworking, two words that we didn’t even know existed until a couple of years. In the first case, we would have thought of dad’s pet name in English. In the second, perhaps to some kind of particular employment contract. Instead we have to deal with the comfort, but also the inconvenience of these 2 activities. Both have one thing in common: the use of sight and concentration as main subjects. Bad news for those who spend many hours in front of the monitors underestimating these health dangers. Too often habit leads us to have too much safety and little care. A bit like what happens in accidents at work. Let’s see the dangers that would lie behind so many hours spent behind the monitor.

A recent Australian survey

According to a recent American survey conducted among 50,000 participants, this situation emerged. Those who would use smartphones, tablets and monitors every day for several hours would be more exposed than other workers. Exposed to a higher level of myopia. But beware that we are talking about people who also spend the entire work shift in front of the monitor. It is curious, however, how other subjects who detach themselves from the monitor to integrate the work with other actions are less exposed to this danger.

Bad news for those who spend many hours in front of the monitors underestimating these health dangers

Over the years, with the introduction of safety measures at work, the concept of video terminal operator was born. That is, he or she who spends a good part of the work shift in front of the computer. Precisely to avoid excessive eye strain, he must respect the deadlift breaks for each hour worked. What, which does not mean going to have coffee every half hour, but simply dedicating oneself to other tasks. We must in fact consider that by nature the human eye is born to focus on distant objects. Instead, to focus on everything that is nearby, we ask for an additional effort to the eyes and the brain. It is not for nothing that experts predict that the population of myopic people will increase in the coming years.

The watchword is to diversify

Experts remind us that those who spend a good part of the day in front of the monitor should switch off almost completely in the following hours. Especially dedicating himself to outdoor activities or in any case to relax and without a monitor. Which means working out, going for a walk, walking the dog, but also shopping and gardening. The important thing would be not to spend other hours of the day in front of the monitors even as a hobby as well as for work. And speaking of sport and health, we invite you to read the in-depth study.

Deepening

Few people know that making this mistake when leaving the locker room could compromise our health