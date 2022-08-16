Bad news for travellers: Train tickets will be (even) more expensive in 2023?

Facebook

SNCF says it has not increased its prices in 2022. The increase could come in 2023, due to rising energy and labor costs.

Bad news for travelers. Many commuters already find train ticket prices exorbitant, but prices could rise in 2023 according to Jean-Pierre Farandou (boss of the SNCF).

Rising costs, according to the SCNF

Rising costs are the reason. “The cost of energy has increased, wages are likely to increase, the price of materials is increasing, and the cost of building railways is increasing…”,,”. declared Jean-Pierre Farandou during a press conference. He also said that it was too early to predict whether the policy of very moderate prices will be maintained beyond 2022. He is possible that some costs will be passed on from 2023. We are not there yet. We’ll see how things evolve!

However, the SNCF boss claims that there will be no increase in 2022. The latest INSEE report on price trends highlighted a 12.9% increase in rail transport from travelers over a year in April. SNCF disputes these figures, claiming that it has not increased its rates. Jean-Pierre Farandou believes that it is INSEE’s calculation method that is in question. He believes that 2019 is a “good year for comparison with 2022”, before the health crisis. He claims that “average prices have objectively fallen by 7%” between 2022-2022.

He specifies that Insee is comparing the trains of 2022 and 2021. In 2021, there were many fewer people on the trains, and the percentage drop in prices was greater, which lowered the average .