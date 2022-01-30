Bad news for WhatsApp on Android: Backup to Drive will no longer be unlimited

Although Google has always limited the cloud space available to its users who they do not pay Google One subscription, the cloud storage space allocated to WhatsApp backups was so far unlimited it’s free. Unfortunately this is about to change : WABetaInfo detected some strings in the code of the WhatsApp app for Android, which indicate that Google will make it free space for WhatsApp backups limited .

One of the most convenient features introduced on WhatsApp is the automatic backup and restore of chats, which on Android uses Google Drive as a cloud support to securely store all archives. Android users so far they enjoyed unlimited and free backup for WhatsApp on Drive.

Specifically, it would appear that Google will grant a certain amount for the WhatsApp backup for free to its users. Beyond this quota, the space occupied by WhatsApp backups will contribute to the count of the space occupied on your account. In this sense, WhatsApp could introduce some new features which will allow users to manage and customize backup files, also so as to save occupied space.

The news it does not take us by surprise, in a period in which Google has progressively restricted the free cloud space for its users on Drive, removing some of the advantages in terms of storage on Drive also for the owners of its Pixels. It is fair to consider that the space occupied by WhatsApp backups is already counted in iCloud from Apple.

At the moment there are no timelines for the introduction of the novelty. This is under developmentwe will come back to update you as soon as further news in this sense emerge.