Bad news from the Inland Revenue for construction and for these unsuspecting taxpayers who will have to return the money from the super deduction

It must have seemed like a real gift for all those who have always dreamed of redoing their home. And if the government push also allows you to redevelop your home from an energy point of view, the gift becomes a dream. In this regard, here are the tips on how to beautify your home with the Bonus without ISEE 2021 and the steps to take.

Clearly the jobs aren’t free but probably thinking about the 110% credit is a bargain. If we then manage to assign the credit by leaving a small part to the buyer, we will probably be able to repay almost all of the work. Therefore, although the Budget Law has confirmed the application of the Bonuses with some small squeeze in 2022 with the right requirements, work can begin.

Precisely in terms of requirements, in fact, in order not to risk having to return the money, it becomes important to be updated on the latest news and interpretations of the tax authorities. This is because bad news could arrive from the Revenue Agency for construction and for these unsuspecting taxpayers who will have to return the money from the super deduction. Therefore, right from the start, it is necessary to rely on qualified and prepared technicians who identify solutions and avoid future messes. In this regard, the response of the Revenue Agency to the appeal n.5 / 2022 proposed by a taxpayer regarding the possibility of using the Superbonus 110% is illustrated.

The case

The taxpayer, claiming to be the owner of a building consisting of 4 real estate units and wanting to benefit from the Superbonus, asks the Agency for an opinion. In particular, the building is composed of:

2 houses, located on the first floor, classified in category A / 2;

an artisan workshop, classified in category C / 3, located on the ground floor and leased;

a garage, on the ground floor, classified in category C / 6, appurtenant to the two houses.

He also specifies that the real estate units are accessed from a public road through a shared external staircase. The latter leads to a common flat roof with a terrace function. While units C / 3 and C / 6 have their own entrance on the public street. The surface C / 3 is greater than the sum of the other three, because it also includes the area below the flat roof even though it has its own access. The taxpayer intends to make use of the Superbonus for the efficiency and thermal insulation interventions of the residential units, with driving intervention and driving interventions. As well as proceed with the renovation of the roof.

Therefore he turns to the Revenue Agency to find out if he can use them and what are the possible spending limits.

Bad news from the Revenue Agency for construction and these unsuspecting taxpayers who will have to return the money from the super deduction

The Revenue Agency in providing the answer to the question posed by the taxpayer makes a brief excursus on the regulatory framework concerning the Superbonus. He affirms that, for the purposes of applying the Superbonus to buildings with 2 to 4 real estate units, the deduction is calculated on a total amount of expenses. The amount that will vary according to the number of real estate units and its appurtenances. But it is necessary that the building that is the object of the benefit be residential in its entirety. Therefore it is possible to use the Superbonus only if the total area of ​​the residential units is greater than 50%.

Furthermore, for the purposes of the residential nature, the surface area of ​​the appurtenances, such as garages or cellars, of the real estate units should not be counted. Therefore in the case presented by the taxpayer, since there is no residential prevalence requirement, the Superbonus will not be applied.

But the taxpayer will be able to benefit from the deduction of 50% of the expenses incurred on a maximum of 96,000 euros. In this regard, with the Restructuring Bonus also for unfinished properties, great deals will be made. It is understood that whoever has started or even finished them in good faith will have to return all or part of the deducted amount.

