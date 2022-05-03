Bad news in Real Madrid ahead of the second leg against Manchester City

the austrian David Alaba is practically ruled out for the second leg of the Champions League semifinals that the real Madrid dispute this Wednesday against the Manchester City, due to his adductor injury that prevents him from training with the rest of his teammates two days before the match.

In the absence of a training session, Real Madrid sources inform Efe that despite the fact that the evolution of Alaba’s muscle injury is positive, the defender will not arrive in time to play on Wednesday against Manchester City.

This Monday he did not step on the grass and was tested inside the facilities for what it is “almost impossible” that it could be at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Nor will the Welshman be able to be summoned by Carlo Ancelotti Gareth Bale, that his dorsal problem was treated in the sports city and will not be available.

the belgian Eden Hazard complete the infirmary he comes out of Luka Jović. The Serbian returned to group dynamics and completed training with his teammates normally.