Bad news keeps coming for Cristiano Ronaldo at Man Utd

Manchester United’s 4-0 loss to Brighton on Saturday has had serious repercussions for next season. With this failure, the Red Devils have confirmed their absence for the next Champions League. This absence means a reduction in income and there is already a plan that has been put in place by the Manucuniène management.

According to the British media The Daily Mail, the management of Man United are already preparing to cut the wages of the teams by 25%. In this batch, Cristiano Ronaldo who is the best paid in the team will see his salary reduced by more than 25%. Because the club will play either the Europa League or the Conference League.

It was the worst season in Manchester United’s history. And it could end even worse with two games to go before the end of the season. The Red Devils sit sixth in the table with no chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

But Cristiano Ronaldo can escape this pay cut. The Lusitano is still unsure if he should stay at Man Utd or if he should leave. Many think that the 37-year-old five-time Golden Ball should really think about a departure, especially with the arrival of Eik Ten Hag, a technician who does not necessarily like the style of play of the former Bianconero.

