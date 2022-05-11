Bad news: Raphy Pina is denied permission to spend her first birthday party with Vida Isabelle

Music producer Rafael Antonio Pina Nieves, better known as Raphy Pina, for some months has been going through a delicate legal situation. For this reason, he is under house arrest and with a shackle, an action that allows the authorities to keep him under surveillance and thus not leave his house.

Following this legal decision taken by the government of the country where you reside, the also businessman will not be able to share with his daughter Vida Isabelle during his partybecause next May 22 he celebrates his first year of age that will be celebrated and upon requesting permission to attend, this was denied.

Federal judge Francisco Besosa would have rejected Pina’s request last Monday, according to ‘El Nuevo Día’.

“(Motion) denied without prejudice due to premature. Once the court and probation officer are informed of the place of celebration of the birthday and the hours in which Pina Nieves will be away from her residence, the motion may be resubmitted“, quoted the aforementioned media outlet.

The 43-year-old manager’s lawyer explained that the birthday of the daughter he has with the singer Natti Natasha will be held “in a place yet to be determined outside the house” in which they are domiciled.

“Obviously, the first birthday of his youngest daughter is a momentous occasion for a father, particularly a father as devoted as Pina Nieves”, is part of what explains the request denied so far.

“Although the details about the time and place of the party have not yet been finalized, the birthday celebration of Pina Nieves’ daughter will take place in a safe and secure environment. your attendance will not pose any danger to the community, or pose a flight risk. You want to attend the celebration for the sole purpose of being with her daughter on such an important day, ”says the proposal.

Nevertheless, the celebration will be held just two days before the hearing that has been postponed on several occasions. This corresponds to the time that you will have to pay for the crimes that you are accused of. For this reason, it will take place on May 24 at 9 in the morning.

