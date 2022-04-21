Bad news, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse delayed its premiere, when will we see it?

Spider-Man fans looked fondly at the calendar, since it would arrive in October Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Versethe sequel to the acclaimed and award-winning 2018 film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Now bad news arrives, since the film delayed until next year.

At the end Into the Spider-Verse we see an interdimensional door open, revealing the return of Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) to the reality of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore). Second we have the introduction of Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) recounting that thanks to a device he is going to cross the Spider-Verse to find “the origin of the problems”.

Last year sony pictures wowed fans with the release of the first trailer for Across the Spider-Verse and at the same time revealed that the story would be divided into two parts, with the first coming this year and the next due in 2023. To further increase the hype, Chris Miller and Phil Lord, those responsible for the story, confirmed that the film will have many variants of the SpideyIt is even said that we could see the acidic versions of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Now, Sonic confirmed that the first part of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will now be presented June 2, 2023namely, eight months later than previously scheduled. Later, the sequel, Across the Spider-Verse Part IIhe will do his thing March 29, 2024. An interesting fact is that the new date for the first part will come a month before the new Spider-Verse movie, Madame Web, played by dakota johnson.

It is unknown why Sony opted for this measure, but taking into account the quality of the film, surely the delay has to do with animation issues so that the specialists in bringing the film to life can finish some retouching.

