Bad news, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse delayed its premiere, when will we see it?

Spider-Man fans looked fondly at the calendar, since it would arrive in October Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Versethe sequel to the acclaimed and award-winning 2018 film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Now bad news arrives, since the film delayed until next year.

At the end Into the Spider-Verse we see an interdimensional door open, revealing the return of Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) to the reality of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore). Second we have the introduction of Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) recounting that thanks to a device he is going to cross the Spider-Verse to find “the origin of the problems”.

