Bad relationship between Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi due to Neymar?

One of the most striking news in the world of football has occurred within the discipline of the Parisian team that has three of the best attackers in the world.

Right now Kylian Mbappé is one of the footballers, if not the one who receives the most suggestions from PSG managers. Precisely I have spoken of the possible departure of Neymar from the Parisian institution, and supposedly at the express request of the French star.

That rumor that is talked about so much would have broken the dressing room and more exactly the relationship between the Gaul and Lionel Messi, without a doubt sees in Neymar one of his great football friends. According to information from European media, the situation is complicated between both parties.

The possible departure of the number 10 of the Brazilian team and the tricolor team of the French capital would have generated a discomfort between the French and the Argentine, according to the information provided by Minute Deportivo, and replicated in turn by Mundo Deportivo.

According to the traditional Spanish medium, “It’s that Rosario wants his friend Ney to continue at the club, for his contribution as a footballer, but also in terms of the group”and it is clear that there are several seasons that the footballer who emerged from Santos has been with those from Paris.

In the face of all this situation, the president of the club, the Qatari, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, came out and criticized, who said: “Those who don’t fit into the project will have to leave. Some have taken advantage of the situation. Now that’s over. The goal for the next few years is to have only Parisian players in our team.. There are so many talents in our region. The best players in our region deserve to play for PSG. That will take time, but it is a goal.”.

Now we just have to wait for it to happen in the transfer market that opened on July 1 and in which Ney does not seem to have many suitors, due to his high commercial value. Of course, if PSG releases him, the cast will have to pay him more than 30 million euros.