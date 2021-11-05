Bad roads and protruding branches, Cardano È raises the alarm on road safety





An “unsustainable” situation in via Carreggia a Cardano al Campo, for the branches facing the street. The complaint Cardano IS opposition list, which in any case underlines in general «the degraded situation of city streets and public parks “.

In the area of ​​via Carreggia in particular «neglect and lack of pruning of plants creates great inconvenience and danger for the safety of the residents due to the detachment of branches during strong weather events. It was precisely on the occasion of one of these events the flooding of the intersection between via Carreggia and the overpass of the SS 336 that has blocked traffic by preventing access to homes near the sports center “.

Beyond the specific situation, the situation of the «Bumpy roads with very dangerous potholes, especially for those who travel by bike or other two-wheeled vehicles, such as in via al Campo, a situation that denotes a very low sensitivity of the city administration towards sustainable mobility which, also by virtue of the well-known environmental problems that affect us all, would obviously deserve greater consideration ».

“Sorry to consider that, in the meantime, economic resources are invested in interventions that are certainly of importance and above all less useful with respect to more significant interventions for the collective interest, ifaçade interventions such as the pavements of Piazza Mazzini o the car park of the sports facilities in via Carreggia, an area where, among other things, there was the destruction of the trees cut down inside the party area; space once used by local associations for worthy activities and which today is in conditions that make it impracticable without, unfortunately, having even imagined a possible, desirable, recovery with the identification of solutions for rehabilitation by the administration “.