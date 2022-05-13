Bad Robot production company brings Hot Wheels to the big screen

Hot Wheels will follow in the footsteps of Barbie and will also have its own movie.

Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures have announced that JJ Abrams’ production company Bad Robot will produce the Hot Wheels-inspired live-action film. Robbie Brenner, Executive Producer for Mattel Films, said that as a leader in car culture, Hot Wheels has ignited the spirit of achievement among car fans for generations. Fans of all ages now have a great opportunity to experience an exceptional journey as production company Bad Robot joins us and Warner Bros. Pictures to transform the Hot Wheels property into an exciting story for the big screen.

The project will be led by Kevin McKeon and Andrew Scannel, vice president and executive creator, respectively, of Mattel Films, who will be supported by Peter Dodd (Warner Bros. Pictures) and Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen (Bad Robot). In addition, Mattel Films and Warner Bros. Pictures are also working together on the Barbie movie, starring and produced by Margot Robbie. In addition to Hot Wheels and Barbie, Mattel Films also has in mind to bring other of its properties to the big screen, such as Masters of the Universe, Thomas & Friends, UNO or Polly Pocket, among many others.