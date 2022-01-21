bad surprise on the statement and limit of the Green Pass

Postepay is a very successful card. Its ease of use pushes many Italians to use it. But now there are nasty surprises.

The Postepay family of cards is able to meet any need, given that over the years, in addition to the classic Postepay, many other cards have been added that are able to satisfy very different needs. But today many things are changing for the yellow card and it is better to see them analytically also to avoid nasty surprises. If Postepay services grow and the card certainly evolves to be more modern and in step with the times, the risks that must never be underestimated also grow. One to be very careful about is the fraudulent approach of a POS in crowded places to our card. But there is also the limit of the Green Pass.

Pos, Green Pass and bank statement

A POS approached by subway or on a crowded public transport, to the pocket in which we have the contactless card could allow skilled criminals to initiate an unauthorized payment. Think that a simple smartphone can become a virtual pos and allow you to commit the same misdeeds. But there are also online frauds, in this period to threaten Postepay users. The safest way to defend yourself is to often check the movements on the account and as soon as you notice something wrong, report immediately. It is also very useful to activate the notification of any transaction, so we will immediately discover the unwanted ones. But many Postepay holders may encounter an unexpected problem at the time of withdrawal. Let’s see which one. From 1 February there will be the obligation of the green pass to enter the post office and many other offices.

This is certainly an important limitation for all those who do not have the Green Pass.

But withdrawing from external Postamats is still possible.