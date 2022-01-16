bad surprise on withdrawal (and you don’t notice it)

More and more warnings and reports arrive: this is what can be accessed during a withdrawal. News that would bring us big problems

The ATM fraud they are of different types. In some cases, the current account is directly affected, for example by cloning the card and subsequent use via the Internet. Other times, without having the physical card, you are able to move money from the current account of the victim to that of the criminal.

In still other cases, ATM withdrawals are put under observation. One of the simplest ways is to tamper with the ATM and have the requested money withheld by the machine, to be recovered later by the scammers. But in this case it is easy to realize the scam in time and notify the bank immediately, so she can check the operation and have the machine fixed immediately.

On the contrary, some types of fraud do not allow you to immediately realize that you have been scammed. So in the meantime, the evildoers can get rid of the current account. For this there are some small tricks that can be implemented to avoid being scammed.

ATM scam, how to avoid being scammed

Another method of fraud is the cloning of the debit card. It is very simple to do this by using the magnetic stripe for payments. In fact it contains all the information of our account, and is easily reproducible. Conversely, if you use the chip, you can be sure.

Read also: ATM, never approach it to this object: it demagnetizes

In any case, a pin code. How do scammers steal the pin? To steal the secret code (PIN) associated with the debit card (Bancomat), since it is not contained in the band, scammers generally use a hidden micro camera, “shoulder surfing” techniques or alternatively one fake keyboard superimposed on the original one.

Read also: Scratch Ticket Tourist: € 2,000 per month, that’s how many years

So the advice to avoid scams is to always check that there are no strange cameras, not belonging to the bank, aimed at the ATM keyboard. Also you can hide the pin with your hand and control the keyboard, so as to make the theft of the pin code more difficult. If something is strange, it is best to avoid the operation.