bad surprise with the new year

2021 is moving towards its end with Italian families starting to deal with the price increases caused by the high-cost energy. A series of blows that may not end with the end of the year, indeed, around the corner there is the possibility of a new sting, yet another. The alarm was raised by Non-Profit Consumerism: ” the new year will be marked by a sharp increase in retail prices which, in some sectors, could experience increases of up to + 15% ”. According to the consumers’ association, the effects of expensive energy will not only affect families, but also shops, artisans and small businesses.

Since the beginning of December, gas prices have undergone an additional increase of + 70%, making the current prices unsustainable for hundreds of small energy retailers operating in Italy, and which will not be able to stay on the market due to the enormous price increases and bank guarantees. necessary to operate – explains Consumerism – To worsen the situation the absurd behavior of large energy companies which should by definition be public, given their strategic role in managing the networks owned by citizens, and which continue to ask for additional guarantees from small electricity and gas retailers, who will suddenly find themselves short of liquidity in the coming months with the payment in installments of the bills envisaged by the Maneuver. This will determine that the energy market in 2022 will be less competitive and competitive, and prices for households and businesses will continue to rise.

The most serious effects will have precisely on production activities, especially on SMEs and artisans – denounces Consumerism – Bars, pizzerias, restaurants, artisans and small shops that use electricity and gas as sources for their production will be the most affected by the ‘increase in tariffs, and will be forced to adjust the prices charged to the public in order not to suffer losses, applying price increases that could reach + 15% in the course of the new year.

Based on the calculations of Non-Profit Consumerism, for production activities with consumption up to 15 kWh of energy and 5000 cubic meters of gas, the annual electricity bill risks reaching an average of 4,200 euros per year during 2022, while that of gas could hit the record of 7,000 euros, for a total of 11,200 per company compared to 8,500 euros in 2020.

Here is how the retail prices of some consumer goods and services could change in the course of 2022:

Price 2021 Price 2022 Coffee at the bar 1 euro 1.20 euros Brioches 1.20 euros 1.50 euros Sliced ​​pizza 2.50 euros per hectogram 3 euros a hectogram Round pizza (margherita) 7 euros 9 euros Bread 2.50 euros / kg 2.99 euros / kg Hair cut (man) 14 euros 17 euros

“The 3.8 billion euros envisaged by the Maneuver to combat high bills are not enough – says the president of Consumerismo, Luigi Gabriele – To combat the emergency in progress, both structural interventions and finding resources from large companies such as Terna are needed. , Snam and all the dispatching and distribution companies that are currently earning billions of euros with the citizen networks. For this reason, we ask the Government to introduce a levy on the extra-profits of regulated operators, renationalise the energy and gas network operators, increase national production, encourage the introduction in Europe of a “Robin Hood” tax for market traders who they are not based in EU countries, and completely liberalize self-production from renewable sources “