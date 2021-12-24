Bad weather Como, George Clooney with the volunteers: “Here it’s worse than I thought”

Laglio (Como), 29 July 2021 – Also George Clooney took to the street alongside the volunteers who, after the exceptional wave of bad weather in Como, they are shoveling mud and clearing the streets of debris. The actor, in these days on Lake Como, together with his wife Amal and the two twins Alexander and Ella, showed solidarity with the population for what happened. Even the residence of the star, Villa Oleandra, was invaded by the tide of mud that covered Laglio, damaging homes and pouring into the lake.

The situation is truly disastrous in Cernobbio, and even worse in Laglio. It will take years and millions of dollars to recover

Clooney commented on Tg1. “This city – added the actor – has always been strong and will continue to be: it is a truly resilient place”. Demonstrations of solidarity also came from many citizens, shocked by the images of landslides and floods caused by bad weather that brought a whole territory to its knees with car dragged downstream, roads interrupted in several places for trees And boulders fallen and with the state Regina interrupted in several sections. Damage also in Valle d’Intelvi e landslides along the eastern shore, a Lezzeno. In short, a real war bulletin.









“We have bridges demolished, houses damaged and perhaps no longer accessible, people who have lost everything, walls demolished, valleys in situations of serious, potential danger. Partially damaged commercial activities and private homes. Now is the time to roll up our sleeves and start over “writes on Facebook on mayor of Laglio Roberto Pozzi, who posts a photo with Clooney in front of the disaster caused by bad weather.

In the afternoon it was the Laglio-Argegno section reopened, while in the evening it’s up to the Argegno-Colonno one, so as to become completely passable again. At 21, he the Regina state road has been completely reopened on the western shore of Lake Como. A breath of fresh air for the people of the lake and for all those who are working to limit the damage caused by the flooding of dozens of streams.

