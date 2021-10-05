News

Bad weather, George Clooney's thanks to the "mud angels" of the civil protection of Arcore

Bad weather, George Clooney's thanks to the “mud angels” of the civil protection of Arcore

Bad weather civil protection Arcore with Clooney in Laglio

Bad weather, George Clooney’s thanks to the “mud angels” of the civil protection of Arcore

Among the many people who received the help of the Brianza volunteers in Como there is also the most famous citizen of Laglio, George Clooney, who went down the street and stopped with the yellow overalls of Arcore, thanking them and posing together with them for some photos.

Angels of the mud, always at the forefront, did not miss their precious support in favor of the Como families who were hit by the violent wave of bad weather in recent days. They are the volunteers of the Civil Protection of Arcore who, like many colleagues from Brianza, went to support the safety operations in the municipalities on the western shore of the Lario.

Bad weather civil protection Arcore with Clooney in Laglio

Bad weather civil protection Arcore with Clooney in Laglio

«Arcore rolled up its sleeves, got dirty with mud and brought concrete help to the people of those territories, not a solidarity of circumstance. And he did it with the hands and legs of our extraordinary volunteers »comments on social media where special images also emerge accompanied by a very special“ thank you ”.

Among the many people who received the help of the Brianza volunteers, in fact, there is also the most famous citizen of Laglio, the actor George Clooney who, as is well known, bought the splendid residence, Villa Oleandra, on the shores of Lake Como. Clooney went down the street and stopped in the Arcore yellow tracksuits, thanking them and posing with them for some photos.

«A colossal and unconditional thanks to these angels that I have always found by my side along my path as a local administrator. Thank you for everything »commented the mayoral candidate of Arcore, Paola Palma, who announced on her social networks the commitment of her fellow volunteers praised by the Hollywood star, speaking of“ Arcorese pride ”.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

