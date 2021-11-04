Bad weather in Como, George Clooney and his damaged villa: “Worse than I thought”

“AND much worse than I thought. The situation in Cernobbio is very serious, but here in Laglio it is even worse. It will take years and millions of dollars to recover ”, so George Clooney to the Tg1. The violent river of mud, which caused terrible damage in the Como area, did not spare the home of the Hollywood star, Villa Oleadra. Here Clooney was spending the holidays with his wife Amal and two twin children.

However, due to severe weather, a mass of debris and earth would have even reached the first floor of the villa, blocking the entrance. The 60-year-old actor then confronted the volunteers, the merchants and the mayor Roberto Pozzi. Then sent a message of hope: “This city has always been strong and will continue to be strong. It is a resilient city ”.

And the actor was with civil protection volunteers to help.