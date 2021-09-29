News

Bad weather on Lake Como, George Clooney with the volunteers of the Civil Protection. PHOTO

George Clooney also arrived on Lake Como, where he has a villa, to visit the places affected by the flood of recent days. The actor met the volunteers at work to remedy the damage caused by bad weather, as evidenced by the photos published on Facebook by the Municipality of Trezzo sull’Adda: “After days of hard work in places hit hard by bad weather, for our protection volunteers Civil has arrived an unexpected and pleasant surprise! After so much effort, morale is also important ”.

“Truly disastrous situation”

Holidays in Italy: George Clooney returns to his villa. PHOTO

Clooney arrived on Lake Como on July 28: “The situation is truly disastrous in Cernobbio, and even worse in Laglio,” said the actor after speaking with local volunteers. “But this is a resilient city – he added – even if” it will take years and many dollars “to remedy the damage caused by bad weather. Then the next day Clooney took a tour of Laglio, shaking hands and taking selfies with the residents and traders, a way to make his closeness felt that he had already expressed the previous day to the mayor Roberto Pozzi. The actor, who has been spending his holidays in Laglio with his family for a month now, has made himself available to help those who have been harmed.

